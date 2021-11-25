Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

