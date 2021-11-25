Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,702,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

