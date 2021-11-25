Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

DSP opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.09 million and a PE ratio of 0.87. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $153,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,192,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

