Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) vs. Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Financial Comparison

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology 1.80% -10.43% -7.27% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viant Technology and Jianpu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viant Technology currently has a consensus price target of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 194.46%. Given Viant Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viant Technology and Jianpu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $165.25 million 3.84 $20.64 million $12.07 0.87 Jianpu Technology $89.77 million 0.28 -$46.61 million N/A N/A

Viant Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Jianpu Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

