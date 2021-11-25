Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.71 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 904,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $541,123. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

