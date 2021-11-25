Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Director Anne Sheehan Sells 1,033 Shares of Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VSCO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.52. 963,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,242. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

