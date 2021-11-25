Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Victory Capital reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In other news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $259,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,439,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 105,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 107,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 86,906 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 95,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,258. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.