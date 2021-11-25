VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Trading 1.1% Higher

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) shares traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.02 and last traded at $70.02. 346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

