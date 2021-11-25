Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vifor Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNHAF opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. Vifor Pharma has a twelve month low of $124.50 and a twelve month high of $149.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.86.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

