Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.36 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($1.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

VIOT traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 524,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $246.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIOT. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

