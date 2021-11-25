Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.36 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($1.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.
VIOT traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 524,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $246.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VIOT. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
