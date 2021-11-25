Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

VIPS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.90.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE:VIPS opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,990,000 after buying an additional 2,470,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,867,000 after purchasing an additional 391,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.