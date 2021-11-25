Virtu Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENC. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,292,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $881,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

