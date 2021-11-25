Virtu Financial LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 55.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

CIK opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

