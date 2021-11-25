Virtu Financial LLC Invests $123,000 in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth $595,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 158.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 91,874 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 108.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 336,303 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.