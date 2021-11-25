Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSE:HIX opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

