Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDS opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

