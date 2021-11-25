Virtu Financial LLC Sells 109,050 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,050 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Tyme Technologies worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $137.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

In related news, Director David Carberry acquired 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,375 shares of company stock valued at $470,181. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.