Virtu Financial LLC Sells 30,383 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,383 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Athenex by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 226,798 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 306,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Athenex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. Athenex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $202.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

