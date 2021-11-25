Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Acquires $378,000.00 in Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $498.30 million, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.