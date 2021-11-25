VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.35

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.35 and last traded at $116.11, with a volume of 16492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.69.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

Get VMware alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.