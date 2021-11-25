VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.70. 3,951,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,656. VMware has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

