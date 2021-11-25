VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $135.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. VMware has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

