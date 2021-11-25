VNX Price Reaches $0.0165 on Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNX has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. VNX has a market cap of $463,828.56 and approximately $18,799.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VNX Coin Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

