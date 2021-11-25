Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vonage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,436. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

