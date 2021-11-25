Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vonage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,436. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
