Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 309,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,895,212 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.79.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,109 shares of company stock worth $2,739,436 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vonage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

