Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 309,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,895,212 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.79.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,109 shares of company stock worth $2,739,436 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
