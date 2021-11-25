Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $4.46 on Major Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $56.16 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00007700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00242605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089055 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

