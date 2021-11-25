W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $496.74

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $496.74 and last traded at $496.74, with a volume of 4121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $492.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.59. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,826,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

