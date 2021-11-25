Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $196.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.15.

NYSE DIS opened at $151.34 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $146.29 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

