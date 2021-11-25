Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTS opened at $198.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,922. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

