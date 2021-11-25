WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WECMF opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. WeCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

