Wedbush Comments on Chimerix, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chimerix in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

CMRX stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $541.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,030,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 395,565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 967,507 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth $24,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 122,744 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

