Wedbush Cuts Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target to $14.00

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.54.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.23 on Monday. Chimerix has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $541.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

