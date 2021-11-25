Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after buying an additional 51,523 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $8,167,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

