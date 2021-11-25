Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $257.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.07 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.