Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 244 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $93.05 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

