Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $249,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,634 shares of company stock valued at $183,817. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEA stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

