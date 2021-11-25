Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $240,000 in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

