Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.15. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

