Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $8,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

