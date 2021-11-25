Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

