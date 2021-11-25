Welch & Forbes LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

