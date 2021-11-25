Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 575,063.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 235,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 235,776 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

