Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

