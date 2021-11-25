Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

Shares of IT stock opened at $326.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.92 and its 200 day moving average is $283.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,363 shares of company stock worth $12,383,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

