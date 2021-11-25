Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.91 on Monday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

