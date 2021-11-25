Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $27.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.02 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

