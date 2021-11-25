Wells Fargo & Company Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $61.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial raised UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $57.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

