Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.21.
NYSE WELL opened at $87.07 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.
About Welltower
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
