Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.21.

NYSE WELL opened at $87.07 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

