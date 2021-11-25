Wendy J. Greuel Purchases 1,265 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Director Wendy J. Greuel purchased 1,265 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $24,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fisker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Fisker by 266.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

