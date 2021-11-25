WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys Shares of 3,575 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $54,514,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $10,776,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 23.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Garmin stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.11. The company had a trading volume of 782,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,541. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average of $153.73.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

